Half of Namibia supports Kaizer Chiefs - claims Brave Warriors coach Benjamin

Namibia head coach Collin Benjamin has claimed that half of the Southern African country supports Kaizer Chiefs.

Benjamin reveals his support for Chiefs

Several Namibians have played for Amakhosi

The Glamour Boys will face Stellies this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 44-year-old tactician is in South Africa after masterminding Brave Warriors' 2-1 win over Cameroon in Tuesday's Afcon qualifier in Soweto.

Benjamin has since visited Chiefs' headquarters in Naturena, South of Johannesburg where he met the club's sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, and head of youth and technical, Molefi Ntseki.

The retired defender revealed that he grew up supporting Amakhosi and he also reflected on their victory over Cameroon.

WHAT DID BENJAMIN?: “I would not be lying if I said that half of Namibia are Kaizer Chiefs fans," Benjamin told the club's media department.

"Me, myself, watching Doctor Khumalo, Thabo Mooki’s and all our countrymen playing here, I had to support Chiefs.

“After yesterday, we are all happy and proud. The team did very very well and the preparations for the next game starts tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have had a number of Namibian players turn out for them including Herman Blaschke, Pius Eigowab, Robert Nauseb, Mohamed Auseb and Virgil Vries.

Namibia’s next game in Group C will be an away assignment against Kaizer Chiefs striker, Caleb Bimenyimana’s Burundi, in June.

Namibia need only a point from the game while Burundi must win to have any chance of reaching the finals which will be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will square off with Stellenbosch FC on Saturday as PSL action resumes after the recent Fifa international break.