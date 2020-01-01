Hakimi’s assist not enough as Bayer Leverkusen edge Borussia Dortmund in seven-goal thriller

The Morocco international was one of the stand-out players for the Black and Yellows as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season at BayArena

Achraf Hakimi provided an assist in ’s 4-3 loss against in Saturday’s German game.

The 21-year-old wing-back put in an impressive shift in his 18th league start this season but his effort was not enough to save his side from avoiding defeat at BayArena.

After Kevin Volland’s brace for Leverkusen was cancelled out by strikes from Mats Hummels and Emre Can, the international then set up Raphael Guerreiro with a fine pass in the 65th minute to give the Black and Yellows the lead.

Leon Bailey and Lars Bender’s late efforts, however, condemned Dortmund to their fourth defeat in this campaign but managed to remain third in the league table with 39 points from 21 games.

Hakimi has scored six goals and provided six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

The on-loan man will hope to continue his impressive form and inspire Borussia Dortmund back to winning ways when they face on February 14.