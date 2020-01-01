Hakimi opens Serie A goal account as Inter Milan hammer Benevento

The summer signing from Real Madrid notched his maiden goal in the Italian top-flight at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Wednesday

Achraf Hakimi opened his goal account with a first-half strike in Milan’s 5-2 victory over Benevento.

The 21-year-old who joined Antoino Conte's side on a five-year contract from in July, continued his fine start to life in with the Nerazzurri's fourth goal at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

On Saturday, he made his Serie A debut against at the San Siro Stadium and he provided the assist that helped Romelu Lukaku score the third goal in their 4-3 win.

Four days later, Hakimi helped Lukaku open the scoring as early as in the first minute at Benevento. Towards the end of the first-half, he stretched their lead to 4-1 with a 42nd-minute strike after two quick-fire goals from Roberto Gagliardini and Lukaku.

Few minutes after replacing Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez sealed the emphatic victory for Conte's men who moved to second in the Serie A table with six points after two games.

With two assists in his first two matches, Hakimi matched his compatriot Houssine Kharja's feat as the first Inter Milan player to provide an assist in his first two Serie A outings.

2 - Achraf #Hakimi has provided an assist in both his first 2 games played for Inter: the last Nerazzurri player to made an assist in the first 2 Serie A apps was Houssine Kharja in 2011. . pic.twitter.com/z2gnclsO38 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 30, 2020

The Morocco international played from start to finish while 's Kwadwo Asamoah did not make Conte's squad for the trip.

Hakimi will hope to maintain his impressive performance when Inter Milan visit for their next league match on Sunday.