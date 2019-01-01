Hakimi needs another season at Borussia Dortmund – Real Madrid coach Zidane

The Morocco international will not be recalled from his loan spell in the German top-flight ahead of the 2019-20 season

manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Achraf Hakimi will remain at to complete his two-year loan deal.

Hakimi joined Dortmund temporarily last June from the Santiago Bernabeu and the deal is expected to run through until the summer of 2020.

The Moroccan full-back dazzled in Lucien Favre’s team last season. He scored two goals and created seven assists in all competitions, including his hat-trick of assists in a Uefa game against .

A metatarsal break prematurely ended Hakimi’s debut season in the German after making 21 appearances.

Before Real Madrid’s 3-1 loss to in Sunday's International Champions Cup, Zidane said the Signal Iduna Park is a good platform for the 20-year-old to continue his development.

“Achraf will spend another year in Dortmund,” Zidane was quoted by Bundesliga website.

"He's a good player - we all know that - but it's good for him to stay there and get another year of match practice behind him."

In October 2017, Hakimi had his first-team breakthrough under Zidane and went on to score two goals in 17 appearances for the Madrid giants. He was also a member of the 2017-18 Uefa Champions League winning squad.

After playing for at the 2019 , the versatile defender is on an extended break and yet to join Dortmund for their pre-season training.