Hakimi, Mbappe heighten Real Madrid transfer speculation with visit to Spanish capital

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and his teammate Ashraf Hakimi were the subject of transfer speculation on Monday after reports that they were on a visit in Madrid.

Mbappe, who has been rumoured to be headed to Real Madrid at the end of his contract this summer, denied reports that he had agreed to extend his stay in Paris last week and his latest visit is likely to heighten the rumours even further.

Hakimi, meanwhile, is a former Real Madrid youth product who was sold to Inter Milan after a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund before joining PSG last summer.

PSG players are said to have been given some days off by coach Mauricio Pochettino and the two, known to be close, chose to visit Madrid, and a section of fans now think their choice of city could have something to do with their next destination.

🚨🚨| Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and Achraf's brother are all currently in a famous restaurant in Madrid having lunch. @partidazocope #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 9, 2022

“Doesn't mean anything for us. We need alternatives. [Erling] Haaland is already lost. Mbappe is renewing,” said PSG fan @danielboakye86 but was quick to counter @kimmotuss “Why would he be in Madrid if he was renewing?”

“He should have lunch with Benzema instead,” replied @sanitasfc.

Some fans think it was Mbappe who was trying to convince Hakimi to return to the Spanish capital.

“Mbappe working as an agent to bring back Hakimi?” posed @AdityaArhod but @ExJo3nHones7y thinks Madrid will get both. “We're getting Hakimi as a bonus, let’s go.”

“Hakimi making a move to Madrid too?” posed @FootballHereOn1.

A section of Madrid supporters say Mbappe must not to be allowed to leave Madrid.

“Lock him and keep him till next season starts,” said @Valv3rdeGOAT.

“I bet the entire Madrid city has gone to still [standstill] coz [because] this news is apparently about Mbappe,” commented @Syeddaiyan2.

Others are not sure whether the two, and Mbappe specifically, are in Madrid for a transfer.

“If he really wanted to play for Real Madrid, he would have said so publicly,” said @Paty_Cabrera2 with @aaaaaammmee posing, “why is he not eating with his agent?”

A number of Los Blancos supporters also found the story hard to believe without any evidence.

“Waiting for images. Feed us with some visuals,” requested @Syeddaiyan2.

Reports linking Hakimi with a move away were rife in March with the Morocco international reported to be unhappy with life in the French capital.