‘Hakimi has long-term deal with Inter’ – Agent dismisses PSG rumour

The Morocco international has been heavily linked with the Parisians following an impressive debut season with the Black and Blues

Achraf Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano has dismissed the rumours making the rounds that he is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for his client to join the French side.

The wing-back delivered eye-catching performances during his debut season with the Black and Blues, helping the club to win the Serie A title.

The Morocco international made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

The defender has been heavily linked away from San Siro to PSG and the departure of manager Antonio Conte from the club has further fueled the defender’s exit.

Camano has, however, quashed the rumour, insisting the 22-year-old has four years left on his contract and he has not held any discussion with the Parisians on the possible move of his client to the French side.

“He is the best player in Europe in his position. That’s why there are so many rumours about him,” Camano told Calciomercato.

“Hakimi has four years left in his contract with Inter, and I want to clarify I haven’t talked to any other club.

“We are serene. Hakimi has joined his national team and has a long-term deal with Inter. I want to thank all the Inter fans who send him messages these days.”

Hakimi teamed up with the Black and Blues last summer from Real Madrid after impressing on a two-year loan with Borussia Dortmund.

He helped the German side to win the DFL-Supercup and was named in the 2019-20 Bundesliga Team of the Season for his fine displays.

The defender has been with Real since 2006 and made nine league appearances for the side before permanently departing from them.

Hakimi is also a prominent member of the Morocco national team and has 34 caps for the African country.

Inter will hope to keep the versatile wing-back beyond the summer as they will be looking to compete for another league title next season.