Media reports have revealed which players the Saudi journalist backed in his selections for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, the award for the world's best player.

French magazine "France Football" staged the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday. England striker Harry Kane walked away with the crown.

The Bayern Munich man topped the vote, polling the highest number of points from 100 journalists around the world, each representing one of the 100 highest-ranked nations in FIFA's rankings.

One of those names belonged to Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Arafa, voting for the fourth year running, as revealed by media figure Mohammed Al-Khamis on the programme "In 90" on the Saudi Sports Channels.

According to Al-Khamis, Al-Arafa handed his first vote to Kane for this year's award. France's Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star, came second, with Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona in third.

Al-Arafa snubbed Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, the Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain, despite the full-back being the only Arab on the preliminary list of Ballon d'Or nominees.

He also left out Senegal's Sadio Mane, the Al-Nassr star, and Mexico's Julian Quinones, the Al-Qadsiah striker, both of whom flew the flag for the Roshn League in the initial list of 30.

Hakimi ended up thirteenth in the 2026 Ballon d'Or ranking. Mane and Quinones filled the last two places, the worst finish of the Senegalese star's career after his runner-up spot back in 2022.