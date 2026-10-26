London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the award. The 30 nominees are being revealed one by one in descending order, building towards the main event at 9pm Mecca time.
The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, Spain's Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and England's Harry Kane of Bayern Munich all sit among the frontrunners to claim the prize.
For the fifth time in the award's history, a full season rather than the calendar year decides the winner. The qualifying window runs from 3 August 2025 until 19 July 2026, taking in every major competition and event the campaign served up.
France Football, the magazine behind the Ballon d'Or, has revealed the rankings from 30th place down to 11th.
Ten players remain in the hunt for the top places, with their names to be announced at the ceremony. They are: Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.
Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees
Rank
Player
Club
National team
29
Sadio Mané
Al-Nassr
Senegal
29
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
28
Julián Quiñones
Al-Qadsiah
Mexico
27
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Portugal
26
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
France
25
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Brazil
24
Luis Díaz
Bayern Munich
Colombia
23
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
22
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
Argentina
21
Gabriel
Arsenal
Brazil
20
Willian Pacho
Paris Saint-Germain
Ecuador
19
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
18
Marc Cucurella
Real Madrid
Spain
17
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
Brazil
16
Ferran Torres
Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
15
Declan Rice
Arsenal
England
14
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
13
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Morocco
12
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
Spain
11
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
England
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1