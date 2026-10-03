Hossam Hassan and Egypt's technical staff have decided to rest Celtic's Haitham Hassan from the friendly against South Africa through injury, acting on the recommendation of the medical team headed by Dr Mohamed Abou El Ela.

According to the Egyptian newspaper "Al-Shorouk", the national team wrapped up their training session on Saturday evening at Cairo International Stadium, preparing for the friendly that closes out their current camp.

Twenty-two players featured in the session. Ahmed Fatouh returned to group training after completing his rehabilitation programme, which followed a thigh bruise he picked up during the 5-0 win over South Sudan in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Egypt take on South Africa in a friendly at nine o'clock on Sunday evening at Cairo International Stadium.

Mohamed Salah also misses the South Africa clash after returning to his Turkish club Trabzon, following reports of a disagreement with the technical staff after the Angola match.

The current international break began with a goalless home draw against Angola in the opening of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Egypt then went to South Sudan and ran riot, winning 5-0.



