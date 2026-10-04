Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has declared his love for Chelsea's "spectacular" talent Cole Palmer, while heaping praise on two of Xabi Alonso's summer signings.

Appointed on a four-year deal, Alonso has welcomed a string of new faces to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea splashed almost £350 million on more than ten players after a dismal campaign that saw them finish tenth in the Premier League.

That spree in west London included a £117 million swoop for England's Morgan Rogers. Even so, Aguero reckons Palmer is still Chelsea's standout man.

Both briefly shared a dressing room at Manchester City. Aguero left the Etihad in 2021, while Palmer sealed his £40 million move to Chelsea in 2023.

Palmer has flown out of the blocks this season, scoring four goals and setting up two more in seven matches. Yet Alonso's side languish in tenth with the worst defensive record in the division.

Aguero told the "Stake" website: "Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers are good players, but even if you have three excellent forwards, if the team is not solid in midfield or defence, the forwards can score three goals and the opponent will score four."

As reported by the English newspaper "Metro", he added: "The match will end in a 4-3 defeat. To maintain a strong attacking trio, you also need a reliable defensive structure behind it so the team doesn't suffer too much."

He continued: "Chelsea are a dangerous team. I played with Cole Palmer and I admire him as a player. I think he is an amazing player."

His time at City told a different story for Palmer: "When I was there, he didn't get many chances to play for City because there were many top-level players who were also in good form."

The Argentine added: "His move to Chelsea was a wise step because he needed to play. In my opinion, he is the best player at Chelsea today. He can score or create a goal at any moment and make the difference."

Two of his compatriots also caught Aguero's eye: goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Valentin Barco, signed from Aston Villa and Strasbourg respectively.

Aguero said: "Emiliano Martinez is an excellent signing, but Chelsea have conceded a lot of goals. It won't be easy at first because Dibu needs to get to know his teammates and the defenders, which will take a few matches."

He added: "But Dibu will become a very important player in many matches because he is capable of settling matches in your favour. It's an excellent signing."

Rounding off his remarks, he said: "I also think signing Barco is an excellent move. He is a young player with great talent and enormous energy. Once he gets used to the rhythm of play, he will put in a great performance."



