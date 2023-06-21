Haashim Domingo: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder unveiled by Raja Casablanca

Moroccan heavyweights Raja Casablanca have confirmed the signing of former Bidvest Wits star Haashim Domingo.

Domingo left Sundowns after three seasons

Talks for a new deal had broken down

He has now resurfaced in Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old joins the Green Eagles following the expiry of his Mamelodi Sundowns contract. Talks for a new deal did not yield anything, resulting in the midfielder looking for opportunities elsewhere.

He is understood to have signed a two-year deal with Raja and becomes the first South African to play for the Moroccan giants. The move comes after a few weeks of speculation that he was headed to Morocco.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Let’s all welcome our new attacking midfielder Haashim Domingo," announced Raja.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Interesting for Domingo would be the prospect of playing in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Raja are in Group D together with Pitso Mosimane's Al Wahda, Kuwait SC and CR Belouizdad.

At Raja, Domingo will be coached by former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbaeur and there is a possibility Fadlu Davids could join the German's technical team.

It is not the first time for Domingo to play outside the PSL. He previously had a stint in the Portuguese second tier with Vitoria Guimaraes and also had a spell in Norway.

But he has never been capped with Bafana Bafana and he would be hoping the move to Morocco will open doors for him to play for the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOMINGO? The Moroccan giants are left with one Botola Pro league match to play and they host Difaa El Jadida on Friday but Domingo is unlikely to feature.

Raja will then shift their attention to the Arab Club Champions Cup where they visit Belouizdad on July 27 with the South African midfielder likely to feature.