Haaland scores with first touch for Dortmund to show Man Utd what they missed out on

The prolific Norwegian striker, who opted to head for Germany over a switch to Old Trafford, is up and running in the colours of a new club

Erling Haaland has scored with his first touch for , with the Norwegian striker stepping off the bench against to show what they missed out on.

Having become the most sought-after frontman in European football, the 19-year-old opted to continue his development in the .

Fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been hoping for a reunion at Old Trafford with a player he previously worked with when in charge of Molde.

United were snubbed, with Dortmund securing a prized signature.

They opted to ease the talented teenager into new surroundings when making a return to action after the winter break on Saturday.

Haaland was, however, to make an immediate impact after being handed his debut off the bench just before the hour mark.

He had been on the field less than three minutes when opening his goal account for Dortmund.

The youngster, who had been prolific for previous employers Red Bull Salzburg, also required just one touch in which to make his presence felt.

First touch=First goal, Erling Haaland makes his presence felt immediately! 🔥 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 18, 2020

