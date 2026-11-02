Haaland's father opens the door to doubts over his son's future with Manchester City

Erling Haaland may be tied to Manchester City until the summer of 2034, but the Norwegian's future refuses to drift far from controversy. Hanging over everything is the financial case pursuing the English club, one that could carry major repercussions for his project in the years to come.

Alfie Haaland, father of the striker, has thrown open the door to fresh questions about his son's future. He refused to pre-empt events, instead waiting on the outcome of the appeal proceedings tied to City's 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Haaland began the season in blistering form, firing 9 goals in his first 9 Premier League matches. He drew a blank only in City's 1-0 defeat to Brighton.

One of the central pillars of City's sporting project, the Norwegian is also the team's defining face at this stage. That makes any talk of his future a magnet for interest, all the more so with the case hanging over the club.

Alfie Haaland said, in comments carried by the French website "Foot Mercato": "I think we should wait for the appeal proceedings. Things could move quickly, despite the presence of fans and rival clubs, and especially journalists, who are currently targeting Manchester City. So we have to wait to see the result of the appeal."

"Manchester City believe they have strong evidence to prove their innocence, so I think it is best to wait until the decision is issued," he added. "Erling is thinking about playing football for as long as possible and is focused on that, and I think it is us, those outside the pitch, who think about this case more than anyone else."