Haaland the key to Champions League success? Guardiola warns Man City not to rely on £51m star alone

Pep Guardiola is impressed with Erling Haaland's "special quality" but insists that he cannot win the Champions League for Manchester City alone.

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland has been in sensational form since he joined Manchester City in the summer, scoring 10 goals in his first six Premier League appearances. However, Guardiola has warned his squad that they cannot rely solely on the Norwegian to deliver an elusive European crown.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I always have belief, but if we rely only on Erling's shoulders, we are not going to win the Champions League. What we have to do is play well, create chances to help him score goals and hopefully we can do it," he stated.

"He has a special quality and in the important games maybe he can solve the problems we have, definitely, but if we don't play well we're not going to win games in the Champions League or Premier League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have been vying for the Champions League title for nigh on a decade but have so far come up short on the continental stage. However, Haaland has been firing on all cylinders since moving from Borussia Dortmund and there is a sense of optimism among supporters that they can finally go all the way in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? City will play their 2022-23 Champions League opener against Sevilla on September 6 and all eyes will be on Haaland as the striker is set to make his European bow.