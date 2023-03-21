Haaland is a young star, why not Mailula? - Mamelodi Sundowns legend slams Broos over Bafana wonderkid

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Eric Ramasike believes Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is contradicting himself on Cassius Mailula.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mailula has been a hit in the Premier Soccer League this season, establishing himself as a goal-scoring sensation. That has attracted the interest of Broos who has included the 21-year-old in his squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But while expressing belief in Mailula, Broos feels it is still premature for the Sundowns starlet to move to Europe. That has sparked some debate, with ex-Pirates star Tlou Segolela disagreeing with the Bafana coach.

Mailula himself says he is open to moving to Europe but is not in a hurry. Now, Ramasike also joins the debate comparing Mailula to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland who is a year older than the Sundowns player.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He is contradicting himself Hugo Broos," Ramasike told KickOff.

"But this guy, if he is not ready now, then when is he going to be ready. It's better if he goes abroad and learns, that will help him become a much better player. When is he going to be ready if he is not ready at the age of 21?

"How can a person be not ready to play overseas when at the same time you are selecting him for Bafana Bafana to play on the international stage against the very same talent that is based overseas. We have more quality,' Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos ahead of Afcon qualifier against Liberia.

"Let the boy go there while still young if he fails, he fails that's fine, but don't deny him that chance. If he fails, it's fine, it's a learning curve. Internationally the likes of Erling Haaland are young, but they are doing well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Mailula signs for a European team, the biggest question would be on how long he will stay there. In recent times, South African players are spending less time overseas and returning home while they are still in their prime.

Yesteryear footballers like Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Aaron Mokoena and Shauin Bartlett spent long spells in Europe and only came back to the PSL to wind down their playing careers.

Also, in the event the Sundowns starlet goes to Europe, there will be interest in the league he will play in. Bafana players have been struggling to attract teams in lucrative leagues with Mailula's idol Percy Tau the last South African to play Premier League football.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? With Mailula currently enjoying a terrific season and having now been included in the national team, his profile continues to grow.

That increases his chances of being spotted by overseas clubs.

It will not be a surprise if European teams have already started knocking on Sundowns' door making enquiries.