Haaland is a 'frightening' player & I'm surprised Man Utd didn't to sign him - Sharpe

A former Old Trafford favourite cannot understand why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to bring in a fellow countryman in the winter market

Former midfielder Lee Sharpe has opened up on his disappointment after seeing Erling Haaland sign for instead of the Red Devils.

Haaland netted 28 goals in 22 appearances during the first half of the season for Red Bull Salzburg, including eight in the .

The 19-year-old's performances alerted a number of top clubs across Europe to his talents, with United initially emerging as the frontrunners to land his signature in the January transfer window.

More teams

It was widely reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew to to convince Haaland to join the Red Devils, but only after the striker had already spoken with representatives from Dortmund and .

The teenager ultimately decided to continue his development in the - putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract at Westfalenstadion after his £17 million ($22m) buy-out clause was met by Dortmund.

United are in dire need of an extra centre-forward with Marcus Rashford out injured, with Solskjaer admitting as much after watching his side exit the Carabao Cup at the hands of in midweek.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes completed a €55 million (£46m/$61m) switch to Old Trafford from C.P. on Thursday, but Sharpe thinks the Red Devils still need "two or three" more players in order to compete with the elite once again.

The ex-United midfielder was surprised to see a player with Haaland's "frightening" talents turn down a move to Manchester, as he told Talksport: "I’m surprised United have not been more active in this transfer window.

“They definitely need two or three new players in the summer. Solskjaer is short upfront, he needs one or two new strikers. The big one for me was Haaland.

“He could have come to United, and when you think that he’s Norwegian and you’ve got a Norwegian manager who is a legend of Norway, and if you’re not going to come and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and for one of the biggest legends of your country, because you’re picking Dortmund instead… I think there’s something a little bit wrong in that one.

Article continues below

“He looks frightening, he would be the sort of player United would embrace."

United will be back in Premier League action at home to on Saturday, which marks their final outing before the winter break comes into effect.

Fernandes could be in line to make his debut against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but it remains to be seen whether any new faces will join him at Old Trafford before the transfer market closes on Friday.