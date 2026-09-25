Erling Haaland is watching his Manchester City situation closely, with the club facing potential sanctions after being found guilty on 114 of 115 charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

No punishment has landed yet. Proceedings continue, and City are expected to appeal the decision.

Spanish newspaper "Sport", citing "The Athletic", report that the potential sanctions range from financial fines and warnings to points deductions or even expulsion from the Premier League. That could open the door to wide-ranging repercussions for the squad and its stars.

Haaland stands out as one of the most intriguing cases should City be handed a severe punishment, given his standing among the world's leading forwards and his continued strong performances since joining the club.

The Norwegian striker signed until 2034 after renewing last January. According to the published information, that contract does not include a clause allowing him to leave automatically should the club be relegated.

The key to leaving is in Haaland's hands

British press reports indicate there is no specific release clause permitting Haaland to leave should City be relegated. The player may, however, have the option to walk away in the middle of his new deal, as 2030 approaches, with the fee required to sign him decreasing the closer he gets to the end of his ties with the club.

Rafaela Pimenta, Haaland's agent, had spoken after his renewal about her philosophy on players' contracts. She stressed that she wants a player to always have what she described as the "key to the door", allowing him to make the decision to leave if he no longer wishes to continue with his club.

A player must be able to make his own decisions regarding his career and his life, Pimenta added, noting that during her time at the agency, it had never happened that a player wanted to leave and was unable to do so.