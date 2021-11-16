Haaland and Norway fall short of World Cup dream as Netherlands qualify for Qatar 2022
Erling Haaland saw his dream of tournament football dashed for the second successive time after Norway came up short in a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in the final game of UEFA for qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Borussia Dortmund striker had hoped to fire his nation to a spot at next year's showpiece event in the Middle East in Group G, having helped Stale Solbakken's side broker a three-way race down to the wire with the Oranje and Turkey.
But late goals for Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay punctured the Lovene's expectations following a match where they were second-best throughout, with Louis van Gaal's side instead taking their place as group winners while Stefan Kuntz's team took the second round play-off spot after finishing as runners-up with victory over Montenegro.
