World Cup

Gyan hits back at fans who mock Ghana legend on 10-year anniversary of World Cup defeat

Comments()
Asamoah Gyan 2010 World Cup
Getty
Many supporters took to Twitter to share memories of the Black Star's painful elimination from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

It has been an interesting day as 10 years on from Ghana's famous 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash with Uruguay, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on what could have been but never was.

While some fans hailed Uruguay ace Luis Suarez for producing the 'save of the tournament' in denying Ghana an obvious winning goal with an illegal hand save, others simply sympathised with the Black Stars. 

For most people, however, it was a perfect time to troll Ghana's villain on the day Asamoah Gyan, who at least inspired the Black Stars to the last eight.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Following a 1-1 draw after normal time, the game headed into extra-time where Ghana won a penalty in what was to be the last kick of the game, Suarez having blocked a goal-bound Dominic Adiyiah header.

    After the Uruguay hit-man was sent off for his unprofessional act, Gyan, who had successfully converted two penalties prior, stepped up but could only drive his shot against the upright. 

    Article continues below

    A penalty shoot-out followed shortly where the Black Stars lost 4-2.

    Thursday's social media fans were so intense they drew reactions from Gyan himself.

    Below are some posts sampled from Twitter:

    Close