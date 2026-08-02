Manchester City have entered a new era. Italian coach Enzo Maresca has taken over from Spain's Pep Guardiola after a full decade of success and trophies. With all eyes on whether the new man can keep the achievements coming, Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol has delivered a clear message of support, insisting Maresca is the "ideal choice" to lead the team while acknowledging that the new project needs time to bear fruit.

The Manchester City defender has full confidence in his new coach for the period ahead, stressing that the board chose Maresca because he possesses the attributes that qualify him for success.

City handed Maresca the task of succeeding the legendary Guardiola, who ended his journey with the club at the close of last season after ten years packed with titles.

The Italian signed a three-year contract on the back of notable success in his previous posts. He won the English Championship with Leicester City and led Chelsea to victory in the Club World Cup.

Saturday's friendly in Hong Kong marked Maresca's first game in charge, and it ended in defeat on penalties against Inter Milan.

Gvardiol said, in comments reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC": "The level is very high, and his appointment as coach of the team came for a good reason. I think he has great competence and new ideas, and we also have to see what we will produce in terms of the style of play, the way of playing football we will adopt, and the tactical plans."

He continued: "I think he is the ideal choice, but it needs some time. Everything is new for us, and changing the coach is not an easy matter, so we will need a period in order to adapt. Our task is to help him as much as possible, to listen to his instructions, and to try to adjust as quickly as possible."

The Croatian defender also revealed details of his first meeting with his new coach, saying: "I met him and we talked a little about my injury, about our style of play, and how I played under Pep Guardiola, and that was about all that passed between us."

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We all felt Guardiola's departure was near

Gvardiol also reflected on the end of the Guardiola era, confirming that the players sensed the Spaniard was nearing his exit even before he made it official.

The defender had spent five months out last season after fracturing the bone in his right leg during January, before returning for two matches in May.

Speculation over Guardiola's future spread throughout that period, before the Spaniard settled the matter by announcing his departure in the final week of the season.

Gvardiol said: "There are those who feel that he should have told us of his decision earlier, and others who see the opposite. I think the timing was perfect, because if he had told us early, perhaps that would have affected us psychologically."

He continued: "We knew he would inform us of his decision at some point. He spent ten years here, and it was natural that he would need some rest and distance. We felt that this moment was approaching."

The Manchester City defender added: "In the 2024-2025 season he was hesitant between staying and leaving, then he decided to continue, and that was wonderful because it gave us an extra season to try to win titles."

He added: "Two seasons ago we lived through a very difficult period, during which we did not achieve any victory in 13 consecutive matches. Unfortunately, the time for his departure has come, but who knows? Perhaps he will return after six months when he regains his energy."

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Ruben Dias the closest to wearing the captain's armband

Gvardiol also touched on the Manchester City captaincy for the new season, following Portugal's Bernardo Silva's departure to Real Madrid at the end of his contract and veteran defender John Stones's free-transfer move to Inter Milan.

The Croatian played in all four of his country's matches at the World Cup this summer before their exit in the round of 32 against Portugal, a game that saw Croatia's equaliser chalked off in the final moments after a VAR check.

His City teammate Ruben Dias lined up for Portugal in that same match, while midfielder Rodri led Spain to World Cup glory. Gvardiol, meanwhile, has secured his future at the club by signing a new five-year contract.

Asked about the identity of the team's new captain, he said: "It is difficult to talk about this matter now, and we have to wait to see what will happen."

He added: "Ruben Dias is one of the leaders within the team, and he is likely to take on this role to a greater extent in the coming period, and perhaps he will become the first-choice captain."

He concluded his comments by saying: "He will need the support of the players who have spent longer years within the club, and if the choice falls on me to take on this responsibility, I will be ready for it."