Gumede: Orlando Pirates complete transfer of goalkeeper from Dondol Stars

Orlando Pirates have added Sphamandla Gumede as their new goalkeeper from third-tier side Dondol Stars.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rumours were rife in recent weeks that Pirates were keen on signing the custodian who impressed in last season's Nedbank Cup.

He was steely in goal as Dondol eliminated SuperSport United from the competition, before his heroics again from regulation time, extra time and penalty shootout to knock out AmaZulu.

He then frustrated Pirates in the quarter-finals and stretched Jose Riveiro's side to the penalty lottery.

The Buccaneers have now got their man but are yet to confirm the acquisition although Dondol Stars announced they have transferred the stopper to the Premier Soccer League giants

WHAT WAS SAID: “We are proudly delighted to announce that our goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede also known as SpiderKid has become Amabhakabhaka latest signing,” announced Dondol Stars.

“From all of us at Dondol Stars: Thank you Spiderkid for the incredible season we had with you. History was made, from conceding less goals in our previous season, your nomination in the PSL awards and to been ranked the best goalkeeper save in the Nedbank Cup by SuperSport.

“Thank you for serving CHABAREFETE badge with such great honour and integrity. We wish you all the best on your new chapter with Orlando Pirates Football Club and you will forever be part of us!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gumede becomes the second goalkeeper to be signed by Pirates during the current transfer window. The Buccaneers already have depth in the goalkeeping department with the likes of Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Melusi Buthelezi, Sipho Chaine and Gumede.

That brings to five the total number of Pirates first-team goalkeepers. But indications are that Gumede could be loaned out in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Mpontshane who is nearing retirement.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUMEDE? It is to be seen if Pirates will go on and loan out the former Richards Bay stopper or they could keep him for next season.