Gumede: Former Orlando Pirates defender eyeing PSL return - Agent

The former Buccaneers defender’s agent speaks about their plans while lamenting the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Following a stint with , former defender Tshepo Gumede is currently without a club but his agent Vasili Barbis vows he will work hard to ensure the 29-year-old returns to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Just before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the former Platinum Stars centre-back was training with and Gumede’s handler has lamented the ravaging pandemic, saying it has disrupted their plans.

Gumede also confirmed to Goal that there has been a number of PSL clubs showing interest in his services, but the suspension of the 2019/20 season means he must wait to find out about his next destination.

“Of course Tshepo is looking forward to coming back to the PSL but the issue is the Covid-19. This has disrupted a lot of our plans,” Barbis told Goal.

“The pandemic has derailed many of our plans when it comes to looking for new contracts. There’s 100%, no doubt he will be playing in the PSL next season.

"Look, there are no negotiations and the only team doing all the negotiations and deals is [Mamelodi] Sundowns.

“Everyone else is concerned about where will the next paycheck come from. We have this issue at some clubs of staff being laid off or cutting salaries.

"There’s a lot of interest on Tshepo, he trained with Cape Town City and I can tell you there’s lots of interest for Tshepo.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty on the league especially this season, potentially there could more teams that can be relegated.

"No one knows when is the season resuming, is Cape Town coming, or is it TTM [Tshakhuma Tsha Madzihandila] coming up, are being sold or not. Is Bloemfontein being sold or not. I think the next few weeks could indicate the future for Tshepo.”

Although he has established himself as one of the most matured defenders in the top-flight, the Dobsonville-born defender failed to make his mark at Usuthu where he featured in seven matches in the league before leaving in December.

He trained with the Citizens in January this year with an aim to secure a contract with coach Jan Olde Riekerink's side, but he is now training alone until the PSL resumes games.