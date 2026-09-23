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Gulf Cup 26 top scorer under a barrage of whistles: Saudi Arabia fans shock Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
A. Al-Hamdan
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait

The Saudi striker was surprised by a difficult situation

Saudi Arabia's fans stunned Abdullah Al-Hamdan with an unexpected reaction, after his pale display in their opening match of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", against Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait 1-0 on Wednesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Greek head coach Georgios Donis pulled his striker off in the 83rd minute, sending on Firas Al-Buraikan in his place.

Jeers greeted Al-Hamdan as he left the pitch, though others tried to applaud him in a bid to encourage and back him.

The Al-Nassr striker had put in a modest shift against Kuwait, spurning more than one clear-cut chance and drawing fierce criticism from Saudi Arabia's supporters.

Gulf Cup
Kuwait crest
Kuwait
KUW
Iraq crest
Iraq
IRQ
Gulf Cup
Oman crest
Oman
OMA
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA

None of that squares with recent history. Al-Hamdan finished top scorer at the last tournament, "Gulf 26", with 3 goals, level with Bahrain's Mohammed Marhoon and Oman's Issam Al-Subhi.

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