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Borussia Dortmund remain top of the table, but a largely passive display against Bayer Leverkusen brought a deserved first defeat of the season on Bundesliga matchday 11. Here are the player ratings and verdicts.

Felix Nmecha, Dortmund's best player alongside goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, gave BVB an early lead with a superb solo run through the Leverkusen defence (8). Leverkusen grew stronger from the 20th minute and created plenty of chances. Serhou Guirassy's over-eager hop towards goal then ruled out Nico Schlotterbeck's header before half-time. Dortmund held on until the 69th minute, when Patrik Schick equalised. Ezequiel Fernandez (80) struck to give Leverkusen the win.

Read the full match report here.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Gregor Kobel

Made a fine save from Schick's close-range shot (23), then denied Ibrahim Maza when he appeared in front of goal. By the time Kobel stopped Moreira, Dortmund had their goalkeeper to thank for still leading 1-0 after 30 minutes. He twisted his ankle in the 37th minute but continued after brief treatment. Kobel had made five excellent saves by the time Leverkusen equalised, and he could do nothing about that goal or the second. He also produced a fine save from Diaby. Rating: 2.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Joane Gadou

Produced another performance with little to criticise, though this time he lacked the moments of brilliance that impressed us in the Champions League during the week. His misplaced pass began a long chain of Dortmund errors that led to Fernandez's winner. Rating: 3.5.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Waldemar Anton

Won the ball high up the pitch to set up Felix Nmecha's opener. He picked up a yellow card soon afterwards, then gave Leverkusen too much freedom as they grew stronger in the first half. Went off in the 70th minute. Rating: 4.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Nico Schlotterbeck

Made no mistakes in the first half, yet still struggled to hold back Leverkusen as they grew stronger. Serhou Guirassy's movement towards goal then turned Schlotterbeck's powerful header for what would have been a 2-0 lead into an offside offence. He made several strong defensive interventions after the break but could not stop Fernandez scoring the winner. Rating: 3.5.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Daniel Svensson

Started in the unfamiliar role of right wing-back, tasked with pressuring Moreira and Fernandez. He did that fairly well when he got on the ball in the first half, but those moments were rare. He did not manage a single cross before the break and looked a little overwhelmed defensively at times. Svensson stayed on the right even when right-back Julian Ryerson came on. He lost the final duel with Diaby before the cross for Leverkusen's second goal. Rating: 4.5.

BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Jobe Bellingham

Far less conspicuous than he had been against Arsenal, Bellingham called for the ball several times without receiving it. He won four of his five duels and made plenty of good defensive contributions. But he lost the aerial duel for the equaliser too easily and went off immediately afterwards. Rating: 4.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Joey Veerman

Dortmund's ball magnet curled a dangerous free-kick into the box in the 42nd minute, creating their third chance of the match. His passing was reliably accurate, as usual. Veerman also had plenty of defensive work to do and won the ball back often, but eventually he could no longer impose himself on Dortmund's play. Rating: 4.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Felix Nmecha

From a distance, his dribble through the Leverkusen defence before the opener looked a little ungainly, with his long legs and the ball close to his feet. Both the dribble and the shot were excellent. A lovely goal, followed by an innocuous celebration without crowns or any other symbolism-laden fuss . Veerman's free-kick gave him a chance to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute, and he set up a good chance for Guirassy in the 54th. Nmecha excelled defensively too, winning the vast majority of his duels and stealing possession in midfield. Dortmund's best player. Rating: 2.5.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Maximilian Beier

Niko Kovac deployed the quick Beier as a hybrid wing-back to counter Leverkusen's pace. At times, the plan worked only in theory: Beier and Nmecha, nominally positioned ahead of him, often occupied the same spaces. Their positioning improved later and Beier looked a little more threatening. He still lost possession ten times before his substitution. Rating: 4.5.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Konstantinos Karetsas

Started again after doing so at Borussia Monchengladbach last week. He worked tirelessly down the right flank, often at full sprint. Before the opener, Karetsas played a short pass to Nmecha and then blocked a defender to clear his path. Eager to get involved, he was a constant threat early on. But he spent extended spells on the ground after several fouls and had to be substituted before half-time after a challenge with Facundo Medina, his face contorted in pain . He is already at risk of a third enforced absence this season. Rating: 2.5.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: Serhou Guirassy

A poor first touch in the 26th minute ruined a promising chance and prompted a rather rough attacking foul from the striker on his return to the starting line-up. "If Serhou says he's fit, then Niko believes him," coach Kovac had said on DAZN before kick-off. Guirassy may have been fit, but he did not play well. His unnecessary hop towards goal and goalkeeper Mark Flekken after Nico Schlotterbeck's header meant the goal was rightly ruled out for offside. He also lost possession in a move that led to a dangerous Leverkusen chance, then missed a good opportunity in the 54th minute. It was not his night. Kovac took him off after around an hour, much to Guirassy's bewilderment, and brought on Ryerson. Rating: 5.

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BVB player ratings against Bayer Leverkusen: The substitutes

Fabio Silva: Came on for the injured Karetsas in the 38th minute and collided head-first with Edmond Tapsoba three minutes later. He carried on. The resulting free-kick led to Nmecha's chance to make it 2-0. Silva did not have a shot, even after moving up front. Rating: 4.

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Julian Ryerson: The right-back came on for Guirassy in the 63rd minute. With Svensson, normally a left-back, already operating at right wing-back, Ryerson took up a position on the left. Rating: 4.

Carney Chukwuemeka: Came on for Jobe Bellingham after the equaliser and had a chance to make it 2-2. Rating: 3.5.

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Ramy Bensebaini: Replaced Waldemar Anton after the equaliser. He had barely come on when Moussa Diaby escaped him and narrowly missed the chance to put Leverkusen ahead. Bensebaini saw plenty of the ball but never looked assured. Rating: 4.

Ethan Nwaneri: Came on for Maximilian Beier after the equaliser. He drew a murmur from the Dortmund fans when he broke through on the left and passed into the middle, where there was no team-mate. Rating: 4.