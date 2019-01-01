Guinea's Mohamed Camara on target in Olympiacos’ season finale

The 22-year-old midfielder wrapped up victory for his side, and is set for his debut Africa Cup of Nations appearance

Mohamed Camara scored as Olympiacos ended the 2018-19 Greek season on a high, defeating Larissa 3-0 on Sunday.

Pedro Martins’ side finished second behind champions in the standings and their victory away at Larissa ensured they draw the curtain in the campaign with an eight-match winning run.

Koka gave them a 24th-minute lead before second-half goals from Omar Elabdellaoui and Camara secured a victory away at the AEL Arena.

The 22-year-old played 24 games out of a possible 30 and found the back of the net six times in his debut campaign in Greece.

With the season done and dusted, Camara will focus on international duty with Guinea, placed in Group B for the 2019 .

The competition starts on June 21 and the Syli Nationale hope to navigate past Madagascar, and Burundi for a knockout spot.