Guinea part ways with Paul Put after disappointing outing at Afcon 2019
Backpagepix
The Guinean Football Federation have confirmed the sack of Paul Put as the head coach of the senior national team.
The decision was reached after a meeting with the Ministry of Sports and the country's football governing body on Monday.
The ex-Kenya coach took charge at the helm of the Guinea team in March 2018 and helped the Syli Nationale qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as group leaders ahead of Ivory Coast, Central African Republic and Rwanda.
During their Afcon outing in Egypt, Guinea failed to impress in the group stage managing just a win, a draw and a loss in Group B.
They qualified for the Round of 16 as one of the best losers but their campaign came to an end after a 3-0 loss to Algeria in the knockout stage.