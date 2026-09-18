Guinea coach Paulo Duarte faces selection dilemma as players reject call-ups for Bafana Bafana clash – 'Others aren’t giving answers...'

Guinea manager Paulo Duarte has found himself in a difficult position as he prepares for the upcoming double-header against South Africa and Kenya.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who is currently playing for Ferencvaros in Hungary, and Real Salt Lake City forward Morgan Guilavogui are the most notable absentees from the squad.

Their refusal to join the camp has raised questions about the internal harmony of the national team following their failure to qualify for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Speaking to the press, Duarte highlighted the growing difficulty in finalising his roster due to players becoming unresponsive or declining invitations.

“There’s no point in talking about the same thing every time. Some players aren’t part of the selection process, others aren’t giving answers,” said Duarte, per FARPost.

Despite the omission of his captain, the coach insisted there was no personal rift between himself and the former Premier League star.

“Naby Keita remains an option. I have no problem with him, which is why he was included in the preliminary squad,” the coach noted.

The situation regarding Guilavogui appears even more contentious, with Duarte questioning the legitimacy of the forward's injury claims.

“He said he’s injured because of his knee, even though he played four days ago. He told me his knee isn’t good enough for a long trip. So, he declined the invitation,’’ Duarte said.

Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy has been included in the squad and is expected to be the primary threat against Pitso Mosimane’s South African side.







