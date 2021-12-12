Guinea’s Bayo and Senegal’s Sarr headline African scorers in Ligue 1

Guinea striker Mohamed Bayo and Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr were among a host of African scorers in gameweek 18 action of Ligue 1 on Sunday.





At Stade Raymond Kopa, Bayo’s 85th-minute strike was the crucial separating factor in handing visiting Clermont a 1-0 victory over Angers. It was the forward’s ninth league goal of the season.





The win places the newly-promoted side in the 16th position, seven spots behind Angers.





Elsewhere, Sarr's compatriot Ibrahima Niane and Morocco attacker Farid Boulaya netted to help Metz to a 4-1 home victory over Lorient, whose consolation came through Moritz Jenz, who had earlier scored in his own net.





Despite the win, Metz still find themselves in the relegation zone, precisely in the 18th position, tied on points with Lorient.





At Roazhon Park, Algeria right-back Youcef Atal was among the scorers as Nice registered a 2-1 away win over Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Stade Rennes. Kasper Dolberg netted to give the visitors the lead while Benjamin Bourigeaud fetched the hosts’ consolation just before the hour mark.





Fourth on the league table, Nice have now moved just one place below Rennes who sit higher by virtue of having one more point to their name.





Morocco defender Oualid El Hajjam grabbed an assist for Troyes’ only goal in their 2-1 home loss to Bordeaux. The North African set up Xavier Chavalerin for the opener in the 28th minute but a Yoann Salmier own goal and a Ui-Jo Hwang strike turned things around for the visitors at Stade de l’Aube.





Troyes sit 17th on the league log while Bordeaux find themselves two places higher and with a point more.





Ghana defender Alexander Djiku and Strasbourg suffered disappointment at home in their encounter with Olympique Marseille, falling 2-0 on the day.





Senegal forward Ahmadou Bamba Dieng opened the scoring for the Olympians in the 62nd minute before Duje Caleta-Car doubled the score eight minutes to full-time.





Strasbourg hold the seventh position on the league table while Marseille are second on the table, just below leaders Paris Saint-Germain.





Bayo, Sarr and Atal are expected to make the respective squads of Guinea, Senegal and Algeria for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.