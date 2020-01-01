Guess who’s back?! Tanjong Pagar United out to show SPL what it’s missed out on

It has been a long wait for the Jaguars, but they are back at the highest level at last and ready to show what they're made of

A massive 1,969 days on from the last league game at Queenstown Stadium, Tanjong Pagar United FC will once again play a top-flight match in front of their own fans, albeit this time in Jurong East.

Founding members of the S.League in 1996, another enthralling chapter in the storied history of the club is set to be penned this year, as the Jaguars make their long-anticipated return to top flight football.

Under the stewardship of Hasrin Jailani and Hairi Su’ap, the former S.League stalwarts will look to recapture the imagination of fans island-wide, as they embark on their 15th season of professional football. Truth be told, the Jaguars have taken the long way back since their removal from the domestic league six years ago.

With crippling financial issues forcing the club to announce their withdrawal from the S.League just days after the 2014 season concluded, then-chairman Edward Liu painted a rather desolate picture for his club were they to have remained in the league.

"With our current resources, we were unable to do our utmost to challenge for glory,” he admitted. “We finished ninth this year, when my target for the team was to better last season's sixth-position placing. We don't want to just make up the numbers. We want to fight for glory, but we'll be rather challenged financially... if we take part in next year's campaign."

Despite declaring a goal to return to Singapore’s top flight within a year, the withdrawal of support from main sponsor Field Catering, who had pledged $100,000 to the club, threw a real spanner in the works.

The seasons flew by, and with each successive year without a team in the league, the Jaguars seemed to inch closer and closer towards an eventual dissolution. The final blow seemed to come in 2017, when the authorities announced revised, stricter guidelines governing the operation of fruit machines, the lifeblood of many Singapore football clubs. With Tanjong Pagar being one of the clubs to lose their jackpot license, the club seemed all but doomed, with Liu declaring it “very, very difficult” for the Jaguars to ever return to professional football.

After more than four decades in existence, the penny finally appeared to have dropped for the two-time champions of Singapore.

Fast forward just three years, and the dark days of years gone by seem but a distant memory. As Singapore international Faritz Hameed prepares to take to the pitch in Tanjong Pagar’s iconic red and white kits, with the likes of Brazilian forward Luiz Junior and Japanese centre half Takahiro Tanaka alongside him, it’s hard to believe that this was a club on the brink of extinction just a few years ago.

The reason for that, more than anything, has to come down to the brilliant management of new club chairman Raymond Tang, who took over from Liu last year. With the reality of the club losing its jackpot license finally hitting home in May 2019, Tang took the necessary decision to shift the club’s main source of income away from its fruit machines. Instead, the car dealership owner began looking at more sustainable sources of revenue, with the aim of making Tanjong Pagar a self-sustainable club capable of surviving long-term.

Through minimising club expenses, while at the same time conducting football clinics in schools, organising events and carrying out fund-raisers, the management has been able to accrue large amounts of savings, and for the first time in years, the club is back on stable financial footing.

Despite his early success, however, Tang is determined not to get carried away.

"We don't want to be over-ambitious and end up going haywire financially, and have to sit out again,” he revealed in a media statement. "We have consolidated sufficiently and, with (the club’s) prudent financial management, are now in a stronger financial position to make this commitment".

With that in mind, Tang has been quick to temper expectations of the club heading into the 2020 season. Having been out of the game for a while, the club could lack the resources, both financially and logistically, to compete with the SPL’s top sides.

"In our first season back, we are not going to aim for the top three positions," said Tang. "There are so many teams in the league with so much experience, so we won't be able to match them. Of course, we are going to try our best to dominate and push ourselves. But we will go in slowly, work within our means.”

It’s shaping up to be a hugely exhilarating time to be a Jaguars fan, and despite chairman Tang’s efforts to lower expectations for his team, excitement is building amongst the local football community to see what Tanjong Pagar have to offer.

With their impressive community engagement and outreach programs expected to continue, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Jurong East Stadium decked out in red and white for TPUFC’s home games this season.

Some 22 years since their last major honour, it could finally be time for the Jaguars to roar again.