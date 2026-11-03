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Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
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Güler and Tchouaméni left out: Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for AEK Athens clash

J. Mourinho
A. Guler
A. Tchouameni
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
Portugal
Türkiye
France
Greece
Spain

What is behind the Portuguese coach's decisions?

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has named his squad for Wednesday's clash with AEK Athens in the fourth round of the Champions League first phase.

Raúl Asencio, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler all miss out.

Real Madrid have won their opening three games in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Roma and Leipzig.

Here is the full Real Madrid squad:

Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Goalkeepers: Courtois - Lunin - Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Militão - Huijsen - Arnold - Konaté - Cucurella - Carreras - Rüdiger - Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham - Camavinga - Valverde - Bernardo Silva - Thiago - Sergio Martínez.

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior - Endrick - Mbappé - Espé - Brahim Díaz - Yan Diomande.

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