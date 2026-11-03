José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has named his squad for Wednesday's clash with AEK Athens in the fourth round of the Champions League first phase.

Raúl Asencio, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler all miss out.

Real Madrid have won their opening three games in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Roma and Leipzig.

Here is the full Real Madrid squad:

Next matches AEK Champions League 12:45 RMA

Goalkeepers: Courtois - Lunin - Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Militão - Huijsen - Arnold - Konaté - Cucurella - Carreras - Rüdiger - Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham - Camavinga - Valverde - Bernardo Silva - Thiago - Sergio Martínez.

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior - Endrick - Mbappé - Espé - Brahim Díaz - Yan Diomande.