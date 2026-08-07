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Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Guardiola's advice settles it: behind the scenes of Rodri's rejection of Real Madrid's offer

Transfers
Rodri
Manchester City
P. Guardiola
Premier League
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Spain

Reasons for the Spanish star accepting Barcelona's offer

The future of Spain's Rodri has taken an unexpected turn. He has moved closer to a transfer to Barcelona, acting on the advice of his coach Pep Guardiola to join the Catalan club rather than Real Madrid.

Speaking on the programme "La Tarde" on Spain's "Cope" radio, journalist Melchor Ruiz revealed that Rodri consulted Guardiola this season about what he should do if forced to choose between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Catalan coach's answer was clear: Barcelona's style of play suited him best, though the final decision rested with the player alone.

That factor proved decisive, according to Ruiz. The World Cup and European Championship winner believes Barcelona's philosophy is much closer to what he experienced for years under Guardiola at Manchester City than anything on offer at Real Madrid. Coach Hansi Flick's communication with the player reinforced that direction.

Rodri also knows he will walk into a familiar dressing room featuring the likes of Pedri and Dani Olmo, Ruiz added, and will feel as though he is with the national team. That made his choice of the Barcelona project easier from a sporting standpoint, away from any financial considerations.

Real Madrid, according to Ruiz, showed great interest in Rodri the moment the World Cup ended. They enquired with Manchester City about the possibility of a sale and received a positive response, then submitted an official offer and reached a good understanding. But the player personally told the Spanish club how much he appreciated the offer and made clear he preferred to accept Barcelona's before negotiations could progress.

Real Madrid accepted the decision in a sporting spirit, Ruiz pointed out. The deal now hinges on a financial agreement between Barcelona and Manchester City, with the English club demanding around 70 million euros, the same figure they quoted Real Madrid during negotiations. Convincing City is the final step to completing one of the most important deals of the market.

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