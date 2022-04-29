Guardiola reacts to Klopp extension as Man City boss quizzed on future with contract set to expire in 2023

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reacted to Jurgen Klopp's contract extension at Liverpool while being quizzed on his own future as he approaches the final year of his deal at Etihad Stadium.

Klopp put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Anfield on Thursday, having been rewarded after another stellar campaign that has seen Liverpool emerge as real contenders to become the first-ever English club to win the quadruple.

City could still ruin the Reds' quest by beating them to Premier League and Champions League honours with Guardiola at the helm, and the Spaniard isn't thinking beyond the end of the campaign despite the fact his own contract is due to expire in 2023.

What has Guardiola said about Klopp and his situation at City?

Guardiola has already delivered three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League cups during his six-year reign at the Etihad Stadium, and remains very happy in Manchester as his team continues to fight for honours on both domestic and European fronts.

The 51-year-old is relaxed about his long-term future and insists that Klopp's decision to renew with Liverpool has no bearing on his own situation.

“Everyone has their own situation and if we decide to stay longer it's because we all decide together, not because of my colleague staying," Guardiola told a press conference ahead of City's trip to Leeds on Saturday.

"All my career, 14 or 15 years as a manager, I've had rivals. I think it’s really good for the Premier League that Jurgen’s signed. He decided and the club decided to stick together.

"I’m more concerned about the last month we have ahead of us. After that, we have time. I have the feeling that one year is a long time. I’m enjoying this part of the season and after that we have time.

"I have an incredible relationship with the chairman and CEO. I’m incredibly happy and could not be in a better place. I can't visualise a better place.

"But it’s not just me, it’s many other things and situations, so we're going to think about it."

Guardiola on Salah's FWA nod

Guardiola was also asked for his opinion on Mohamed Salah winning the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22.

The Liverpool star won the award for the second time as other reported candidates such as Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne missed out, and Guardiola gave a sarcastic response to the final decision.

The City boss said "Congratulations to Salah" before replying when asked if he was disappointed that one of his own players didn't win: "Absolutely not, ours were not in contention."

Pressed further on the outcome of the vote, Guardiola added: "He won it before - congrats to Salah. Jurgen says they have the best keeper, defender, midfielder, strikers so it’s normal for them to win the award!"

