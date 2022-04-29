Guardiola addresses Man City's defensive crisis ahead of Real Madrid second leg as Walker & Stones in doubt

Pep Guardiola has addressed Manchester City's defensive crisis ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid next week, with Kyle Walker and John Stones both doubts for the heavyweight clash.

City earned a 4-3 victory over Madrid in the first leg of their last-four tie, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

Walker was absent due to an ankle injury, while the Premier League champions conceded two of Madrid's three goals after Stones hobbled off with a knock, and Guardiola is not sure whether he'll be able to count on either man at Santiago Bernabeu.

What has Guardiola said about City's defensive issues?

The City boss has confirmed that Walker and Stones will both miss their next Premier League outing at Leeds on Saturday.

Fernandinho filled in at right-back against Madrid at the Etihad Stadium and could be asked to play that position again at Elland Road and in the Spanish capital next week.

“I don’t know right now [whether Kyle Walker will play again this season]," Guardiola said at a pre-match press conference.

“He’s injured – unfortunately for all of us and him especially – but I don’t pay attention. He has to work to come back as soon as possible. I am focused on the rest of the players.

"For tomorrow John is out and we will see for Wednesday.”

Guardiola on Grealish

Getty

Guardiola went on to discuss Jack Grealish's current role in his squad, with City's club-record signing having had to be content with a place on the bench in recent games against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Real.

The Spaniard insists that Grealish remains a key part of his plans and has explained why he has sometimes favoured the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Foden ahead of him.

"He can [still have a big part to play this season], nothing changes," Guardiola said of the midfielder. "Just because in that position, Riyad [Mahrez], has important games gives us something unique, [Phil] Foden is so determined.

"Just that reason, Raheem — everyone knows how important he is, but I decide not because they are bad. Always I have the feeling with Phil and Riyad they can create chances, sense to score a goal.

"Sometimes we need Jack or Raz [Raheem Sterling], it’s not that I am not satisfied."

