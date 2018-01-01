Guardiola: Man City are better now than last season

Despite having fallen behind in the title race to Liverpool, the Catalan still believes his side are showing improvements on the pitch

Manchester City may have won the Premier League title with 100 points last season, but Pep Guardiola believes they are even better this time around.

The Catalan's second campaign at the Etihad Stadium also delivered the Carabao Cup as City finished a record 19 points clear of nearest challengers and neighbours Manchester United.

City lost just two league matches in 2017-18 - to Liverpool and United - but defeats to Chelsea and Crystal Palace this month mean they have already equalled that tally before the halfway stage of the season.

Nevertheless, Guardiola feels his side look stronger as they aim to achieve what no City team has done and win back-to-back Premier League crowns.

"In little details we are better than last season, which is normal because we have more time together," he told Sky Sports .

"Our process, our build-ups, our high pressing, we can use different movements, we have more alternatives to defend into attack and we are more solid when we defend deeper."

When asked what impressed him so much about that record-breaking title winning season, Guardiola said: "It was our consistency.

"Of course we dropped points, that happens, but after that we were always there, which was the most remarkable thing and what I give the most importance.

"Winning cups or the Champions League, that's six or seven games where you have to be good, but in the Premier League it can be every three days, which is why it's the title I like the most."

Defeat to Palace on Saturday has left City trailing Liverpool by four points in this season's title race as they head into the busy festive period of fixtures.

They will be looking to get to winning ways on Boxing Day when they travel to Leicester City while a meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side is just around the corner on January 3.