Guardiola snaps back at Evra and Berbatov criticism: I didn't see this character when we destroyed them with Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has hit back at criticism Manchester City have faced from former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov.

Ex-United and Tottenham striker Berbatov said that the Premier League leaders crashed out of the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid because of a "small mindset and with no winning mentality".

Evra, meanwhile, said that Guardiola coaches as if "he is playing on the PlayStation" and accused him of having no backup plan when things go wrong for his side.

What has Guardiola said about Evra and Berbatov?

Guardiola jumped to his side's defence following their defeat against Madrid, who scored two late goals to take their semi-final tie into extra time before securing the win by converting a penalty.

"The answer is so easy - it's the same character and personality that we lost in Madrid in the last few minutes," Guardiola told reporters.

"A specialist former player, like Berbatov and Seedorf, Patrice Evra and these type of people, they weren't there.

"I played against them and when I played against them I didn't see this kind of personality when we [Barcelona] destroyed them in the Champions League final vs Manchester United.

"It's the same character and personality. We don't have personality because we concede two goals in two minutes when we had two chances to score and we don't have personality.

"After the last four games, we scored 22 goals, we have incredible personality. I'm sorry but I completely disagree about this.

"Personality is what we have done in the last five years, every three days in all competitions. This is important.

"Maybe Liverpool win all four titles, maybe they win just one, I don't know but you say they don't have personality, character, they didn't do an incredible season?

"Even when they lost the Premier League by one or two points against us, they didn't have a bad season? They don't have character or personality?

"Of course they have, of course they are good. Sometimes football happens. You cannot control it, emotion, many things. When we are constantly arriving in latter stages, semi-finals, finals last four or five years.

"This is chapeau, this is incredible, because we arrive until the end, a lot of games, go through, playing good, this is the most important thing."

What next for Man City?

While Guardiola's team are out of the Champions League, they are on course to retain their Premier League title.

Article continues below

City are three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with two matches left.

The league leaders face West Ham on Sunday before finishing off the season with a home game against Aston Villa.

Further reading