Guardiola 'congratulates' Liverpool on winning the Premier League

City suffered their first loss of the campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s side maintained their 100 per cent start

Pep Guardiola has ‘congratulated’ rivals on winning the Premier League after ’s loss at Norwich.

The City boss joked that Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the league after Norwich overcame Man City 3-2, with Liverpool defeating Newcastle 3-1 to go five points clear at the top.

Speaking to reporters after the shock defeat to the newly-promoted Canaries, Guardiola joked that the Reds have already clinched the league title.

“We're in September... we're going to do that? Okay: congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions.

“We're in September! We'll recover, go to , then we come back.

“Of course, we've dropped five points. was a pity because we played very well.

“Against Norwich, it was in the important parts, in set pieces for example, that the players have to know exactly what to do.”

Liverpool moved five points clear of City at the top of the table after securing their fifth victory in as many games, where they became the first team in top-flight history to win 14 consecutive matches while scoring more than once each time.

The Citizens, meanwhile, sit second after suffering their first loss of the campaign, having also dropped points earlier in the season as they drew 2-2 with Spurs back in August.

Guardiola did, however, play down any concerns this early in the season, expressing his delight at working with the current group of players.

“It’s a joy as a trainer to be with these guys,” said the City manager. “I don’t know what’s going to happen this season until the last part of my period here.

“But not even one second am I going to doubt what the players have done for me, for the club, for everybody.

“I am a guy who says the truth all the time,” he added.

“In the changing room, I speak with them and at the same time I know the commitment in every single training session and in all they do.

“We are going to keep going every time until the end.”

City clinched the Premier League title last season as they edged out Klopp’s side by a single point, while also defeating the Reds on penalties in this season’s Community Shield.