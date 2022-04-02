Guardiola complains about the grass again as he bemoans Burnley pitch despite Man City's 2-0 win

Pep Guardiola admitted that once more the playing surface did not allow his Manchester City troops to be at their best despite breezing past Burnley on Saturday.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan led the visitors back to the top of the table with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

But the boss, who is known for keeping a close eye on grass length, acknowledged that it was not easy to play his side's usual game.

What was said?

"The circumstances are always special after the international break, you never know what is going to happen," he told Premier League Productions after the final whistle.

"Especially today, the conditions of the pitch were so difficult, because the grass was so high, but we adapted, and in the second half we had a few chances to kill the game but unfortunately we could not do it."

The bigger picture

City thus returned to the top of the Premier League, after spending a couple of hours in second place due to Liverpool's 2-0 win over Watford earlier on Saturday.

The reigning champions had drawn their last league outing away to Crystal Palace, where Guardiola was also displeased with the turf.

Article continues below

"We played to win the game, we created more, the way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect," he told Sky Sports after the game.

City's attention now turns to the Champions League, as they welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Further reading