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Grolsch Veste erupt as Wout Weghorst is substituted: 'A very painful moment'

FC Twente

Wout Weghorst did not have the best game of his career. The FC Twente striker, according to De Telegraaf's Jeroen Kapteijns, was mainly battling himself against FK Qarabag on Thursday night and went off after an hour.

Twente hosted Qarabag first in the two-legged tie at De Grolsch Veste. An hour in, the Tukkers were clearly struggling at 0-1 down and John van den Brom tried to change the game.

Earlier, the coach had still said Vennegoor of Hesselink was his second striker. After an hour, though, he sent on Sam Lammers.

In Enschede, they believe the striker is being treated disgracefully, and he replaced Wout Weghorst. The crowd greeted his arrival with loud applause, while Weghorst clearly left the pitch unhappy.

"Wout Weghorst, once again struggling with himself, has to make way. A substitution greeted with loud cheers at the Grolsch Veste. A very painful moment for Weghorst," said De Telegraaf's Jeroen Kapteijns.

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