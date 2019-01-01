Grobler: SuperSport United striker understands why Orlando Pirates offer was rejected

The experienced striker disclosed Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo refused to sell him to Bucs

SuperSport United centre forward Bradley Grobler has revealed the club rejected an offer from for his services during the recent transfer window.

The 31-year-old player was expected to join the Soweto giants in a swap deal after Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi left the club for Matsatsantsa.

Grobler explained he was not negatively affected by the failed move as he focused on his job at SuperSport, after he was named the Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Month for August on Thursday,

“I wouldn’t say anything went wrong. Pirates made an approach to SuperSport but the club was adamant that I am not going anywhere in this transfer window," Grobler told the media.

"Coach Kaitano [Tembo] believes in me and he knows that I know the way we play and he asked them not to let me go. As a player, I respect that, I appreciate that. I have started the season extremely well and I can’t be disappointed."

Grobler admitted he would have been happy to join one of the biggest football clubs in the country.

“If anything, mentally it motivated me. Yes it would have been a huge honour to play for Pirates because they are a massive team in South African football, but at the same time I am happy at SuperSport," he continued.

"I am enjoying my football. The club has been good to me. I always looked at it in a positive way. If I went to a team like Pirates I was going to be happy, if I stayed at SuperSport I am happy.

“For me, it was never a negative thing and my mentality was always positive. I was going to be happy about whatever happened. After lengthy injuries I have endured I am happy just to play football,."

Pirates have struggled this season due to their inability to convert their chances and some believe Grobler would be the solution to the team's scoring problems.

“There is no way of saying if I was there I would be helping them. It’s a difficult one, Pirates are a good team but they went through a bit of a rocky patch when their coach left," he explained.

"There is no doubt they are a good team, they have a good squad with players who can score and it is only a matter of time before they come right.

“I have had a few discussions to the club as to what could happen in the future. There were offers that came on the last day of the transfer window that was interesting.

"But right now I need to focus on playing for SuperSport. My mind is not anywhere else but SuperSport and just playing and looking after myself.”