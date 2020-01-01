Grobler: SuperSport United striker still open to Orlando Pirates move - Roberts

The retired goalkeeper has provided an update on the Bafana Bafana marksman's future

SuperSport United centre forward Bradley Grobler would be open to a move to .

That is if the Buccaneers renew their interest in the international in the next transfer window.

Grobler is two goals behind Pirates marksman Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango, who leads the pack with 14 strikes in the race for the Golden Boot award.

The 32-year-old player was expected to join Bucs prior to the start of the current season after Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi moved to SuperSport, but a move to the Houghton-based side never materialized.

Grobler's agent Sean Roberts indicated that his client is still open to joining one of the top clubs in the country, including Pirates.

“Orlando Pirates have shown interest in the past. Whether that will still happen next season, we don’t know,” Roberts told IOL.

Grobler, who has been hindered by injuries in the past, has enjoyed one of his best seasons in front of goal.

Roberts confirmed that there is still interest in the prolific frontman from other clubs after the current season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you look at Bradley now, he is a different player. This is the Bradley we got used to a few years ago when he didn’t get injured and this is the player we want to see," he continued.

"Obviously there’s been interest in Bradley, that’s been no secret. Bradley is a SuperSport United player, he has got a lengthy contract with SuperSport."

Roberts, who is a former goalkeeper, also explained that Grobler would be happy to stay at Matsatsantsa if he doesn't secure a move to a bigger club.

“Bradley... will be interested to move to a big club if they come knocking and the deal is there to be made," he added.

"He will be happy but there is no deal; Bradley will be more than happy to stay at SuperSport because they have been very good to him.

"He is returning the favour with his great form and all the goals he is scoring.”

Grober has netted 15 goals across all competitions this season including his two goals in the MTN8 and one in the Telkom Knockout Cup.