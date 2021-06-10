Grobler: Reported Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs target extends SuperSport United contract

The 33-year was rumoured to be on the radar of both the Soweto giants for the past seasons but his new deal could discourage his suitors

SuperSport United have tied down striker Bradley Grobler to a two-year deal with an option to extend by a further two years.

This comes as the Bafana Bafana star claimed the top goal-scorer award in the just-ended Premier Soccer League season with 16 goals.

SuperSport United is pleased to announce that @Bradley_Grobler has signed a two-year extension which sees him at the club until 2023 ✍️🙌#ForeverUnited pic.twitter.com/OHpFg8mFcR — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) June 10, 2021

Reports suggested Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs were courting the player but he will now be at Matsatsantsa until 2023 with SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews saying the striker “is central to our attacking aspirations next season.”

“I’m very happy to say that we have entered into a new two-year agreement with Bradley. As our all-time leading goalscorer and current PSL Golden Boot, he is central to our attacking aspirations next season,” Matthews told SuperSport's media.

“He told me yesterday that he feels he can go past 20 goals next season and if you consider the games he missed this year then he has a real chance of doing that. He certainly is at the top of his game right now and has made us very proud with his achievements.”

Grobler has been with SuperSport since 2013 and is their all-time top scorer with 64 goals, a record he claimed in the ended season by surpassing Abram Raselemane 58.

It was a season the former Cape Town Spurs star had planned to reach the 20-goal mark but injuries saw him missing a number of games.

“A lot of positives for me personally I think. I missed a lot of chances even though I scored 16 goals. I still missed some chances which could have easily taken me over 20 goals, which is a good thing,” Grobler told his club's media.

“I think for any striker to be getting some opportunities shows that the team is doing well and creating chances. I’m happy if I missed chances, it means we were doing something right. That means I need to work on that, take more chances and get more than 20 goals.”