Grobler: Reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Grobler shuts out Soweto giants again

SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler says he will give SuperSport United the first option as contract renewal talks continue.

Grobler's SSU contract is about to expire

But he says he is nearing signing a new deal

That could spell doom for Chiefs and Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler says he will give SuperSport United the first option as he nears concluding a new Matsatsantsa deal.

Grobler’s current SuperSport contract will expire at the end of June but the striker says he is set to seal a new deal. Being in the final months of his contract, the 35-year-old could sign a pre-contract with another club.

The experienced forward has confirmed interest in his services from elsewhere but he says he will always prioritize the Tshwane side he has been with for a decade now.

WHAT GROBLER SAID: “There has been talk and interest,” said Grobler as per SABC Sport. “I've always said, with no disrespect to any other teams, I've always enjoyed myself and I've always given SuperSport first option.

“If it came to a point where they felt it was time to move on, I would do that but I have always given them the first option.

“I am in the final few months but there have been discussions. Hopefully in the next week or so we will have an idea of where I stand. I've always said if I finished my career here and retired at this club, I certainly wouldn’t be disappointed.”

“For me, I still feel like I've got plenty of time, obviously I'm not going to go and sign three- or four-year contracts now. It doesn't happen anywhere in the world at my age. It's probably going to be a year, you know, working hard, giving the club what they are paying for.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grobler’s stance to place SuperSport as his first option could be seen as slamming the door shut on Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who have previously been reported as interested in him.

However, going to Chiefs now looks tricky as coach Arthur Zwane does not prefer players over the age of 30 in his rebuilding project.

But Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro signed a 35-year-old Ndumiso Mabena in December while Kermit Erasmus and Makhehlene Makhaula also arrived at the Buccaneers in their 30s this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR GROBLER? With nine Premier Soccer League goals to his name this season, Grobler is in contention for the Golden Boot award.

He would be keen to keep on scoring when SuperSport host Golden Arrows on Sunday, a week after he reached 100 career league goals.