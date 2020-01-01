Grobler: Orlando Pirates are yet to contact us for him – SuperSport United’s Matthews

Despite being linked with a switch to the Buccaneers, the Matsatsantsa boss says they are yet to receive an offer

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says they have not received an offer from regarding their striker Bradley Grobler.

Although the Matsatsantsa boss says he doesn’t want to comment much on the matter involving their target man, he says they will wait for the Buccaneers to table a formal offer.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops for some time but his agent Sean Roberts explains they have not been contacted by the former African champions.

More teams

“I cannot comment much on Bradley’s matter because Pirates have not contacted us,” Matthews told Isolezwe.

“We will wait for Pirates to come to us, we will take it from there and see how we deal with it.”

By the time the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Grobler was enjoying his best form for coach Kaitano Tembo’s side.

On the other hand, his handler Roberts has also shared an update on the talisman, saying his client remains contracted to the reigning MTN8 champions.

“Bradley is SuperSport United’s player. It’s not true that Pirates contacted us. He still has a valid contract with SuperSport,” added Roberts.

In the past, Roberts had confirmed interest from Pirates in his client but more recently said they don’t know if the Soweto giants will come back with renewed interest.

Grobler had been expected to join Bucs prior to the start of the current season after Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi moved to SuperSport, but the move to the Houghton-based side never materialized.

Article continues below

The Johannesburg-born hitman has found the back of the net on 12 occasions in the league for SuperSport and will look to challenge the likes of Gabadinho Mhango of Pirates in the race to clinch the top goalscorer award.

Formerly on the books of Platinum Stars, Grobler has featured in 28 matches with 15 goals across all competitions for the Tshwane giants and has chipped in with three assists so far.