Grobler opens up about Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates move

GOAL spoke exclusively to the 34-year-old who is in the twilight of his career but remains among the best strikers in the PSL

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has revealed whether he has regrets about not joining Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.

Once hailed as the best South African striker in the Premier Soccer League by local football icon Benni McCarthy, Grobler over the years has been on the radar of Chiefs and Pirates.

Playing for the two Soweto giants is a dream for most players in the country, but Grobler insists that he has no regrets about not leaving Matsatsantsa for either Amakhosi or Bucs.

"It is something that I don't think about. Maybe I will have those thoughts after I retire," Grobler told GOAL.

"At the same time, I have been at SuperSport United for quite a long time. SuperSport is a great club, I have won a lot of things here.

"I enjoy being happy and I enjoy playing for a club which is run properly, not to say the others are not run properly."

Grobler is in his 10th year as a SuperSport player and he has achieved legendary status at the Tshwane giants where he is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 65 goals.

"I haven't regretted spending a lot of time here," the former Bafana Bafana international, who had a spell with Turkish side Goztepe between 2011 and 2012, said.

"So, regarding the big two clubs, maybe one day when I am done playing I will look back and think about it and then maybe regret it.

"But I have really enjoyed all my years here at SuperSport. In my view, SuperSport have always been the best team for me. We compete a lot and win cups and trophies."

The 2020-21 PSL Golden Boot winner has lifted five major trophies with Matsatsantsa including two Nedbank Cup titles - defeating Pirates in the final on both occasions.

"So, at times when we were winning cups, we won more trophies than the so-called big teams which was nice," Grobler, who has endured his fair share of injuries, added.

"But at the moment I have no regrets. Maybe one day when I am done playing and I look back and maybe then I will have regret not joining one of those clubs."