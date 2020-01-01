Grobler not distracted by constant Orlando Pirates transfer rumours - Tembo

The Matsatsantsa mentor explained the importance of having the former Goztepe SK striker in his squad

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo is happy with Bradley Grobler's commitment amidst constant reports linking him with .

Grobler is one of the best finishers in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and the 32-year-old marksman has been linked with the Buccaneers over the last two years.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews even announced that they would be open to selling Grobler if Pirates made an enticing offer for the player, prior to the start of the current season .

However, the Bafana Bafana international stayed put at the Tshwane giants and he has been scoring goals with ease this term.

“I have no doubt in my mind because I see him at training and I see the attitude in the matches, it has not changed, he is carrying on from where he left off last season,” said Tembo on The Citizen .

“I know there will always be talk but at the same time, until something happens he is concentrating on his game and he has been doing that."

Grobler, who is an instinctive striker and clinical finisher with either foot, has impressively netted seven goals from seven matches in the league.

As a result, the former Cape Town and Platinum Stars player is sitting at the top of the league's scoring charts alongside winger Themba Zwane.

Tembo explained that the youngsters in the team are benefiting from playing with the experienced centre-forward.

"I am quite happy with his contribution to the team and he is one of our senior players, he helps the youngsters and that is important to us," he concluded.

Grobler has also netted once in this season's MTN8 as SuperSport were eliminated from the lucrative competition by Bloemfontein .

The Sandton-born player missed out on last season's PSL Golden Boot award by two goals and he will be determined to win it for the first time in his career this term.

Grobler will be hoping to continue his rich scoring form when SuperSport take on at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 6.

He has netted five goals in his last three league games.