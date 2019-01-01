Grobler could leave SuperSport United for Orlando Pirates in January

The Johannesburg-born marksman will be allowed to join the Buccaneers in the next transfer window provided he helps Matsatsantsa win one more trophy

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews has revealed it's up to Bradley Grobler to prove if he really wants a January move.

The 31-year-old striker was heavily linked with during the winter transfer window but the move failed to materialise as Matsatsantsa decided against selling any of their top players.

According to Matthews, Grobler has been made aware that he needs to help the team win one more trophy before they can allow him to leave for greener pastures.

Grobler has been in top form for the Tshwane giants so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

"It’s in the player's hands. Bradley knows... help us win another trophy and get us to January in a nice solid position, then that’s great for him," said Matthews as quoted by Sport24.

"It’s all down to the players. If we have a big start to the season and Bradley shows what he can do and gets his place back into the Bafana Bafana team, then the January window is there."

Matsatsantsa are vying for four trophies this season but Grobler knows winning the MTN8 for SuperSport United on Saturday could just be enough for him to join the Buccaneers.

Grobler and Co. face in the MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium.

Apart from Grobler, several high-profile players, including Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba have been linked with possible moves away from the club.

Mokoena and Modiba are both wanted by , but it is unclear if the duo will be allowed to leave for their arch-rivals in the next transfer window.