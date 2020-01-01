Grobler and Modiba's proposed moves to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns break down

The two important Matsatsantsa players were expected to leave the club during the current PSL transfer window

target Aubrey Modiba will be staying with SuperSport United for now.

The two Tshwane giants held talks over the player's services, but SuperSport could not reach an agreement with Sundowns.

Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews has now confirmed that Modiba will not be leaving the club during the current transfer window.

"The Aubrey Modiba move to Sundowns has been called off. I've been anticipating that Aubrey might be going to Sundowns," Matthews told IOL.

"If he left, I would have been forced to buy another person. But because Aubrey is staying, we don't need to have somebody else. Our business is done basically."

SuperSport have signed defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from Botswana champions Township Rollers during the current transfer window.

Modiba is in the final six months of his contract with the Tshwane giants which means he will leave the club for free unless he agrees to sign a new deal.

"Yes, we've had talks with Sundowns about Aubrey. They haven't got anywhere. The talks are off. Actually that's basically where we are at," Matthews added.

"From our side, we couldn't agree terms with Sundowns. Apparently the player couldn't agree terms either. That deal is 100% off. We won't be doing any more business."

Matthews also discussed striker Bradley Grobler, who was tipped to move to this month.

"We will be extending Bradley Grobler but we don't really need to because he got two and half years left on his contract anyway," he explained.

"But we have offered him extra time on his contract. But it is not something we were worried about. He got two and a half years and he is not for sale. So, he is not going anywhere."

Pirates' interest in Grobler was confirmed by Matthews at the beginning of the current season after Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi joined SuperSport from the Soweto giants.