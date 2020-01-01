Grobbelaar: Liverpool legend reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest

The retired goalkeeper explained why he decided to take Sundowns to court during his time in South Africa

legend Bruce Grobbelaar has disclosed that he was once shortlisted for the head coaching job.

The Zimbabwean tactician is keen to return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) having coached SuperSport United between 1999 and 2001.

“ , I would love to come back there,” Grobbelaar told On The Whistle podcast host Zayn Nabbi according to Daily Sun.

The 62-year-old, who is currently serving as the goalkeeping coach at Norwegian club Oygarden FK, explained that his return to the PSL “depends if these owners have got balls.

“I’m talking about big cajones to get Bruce Grobbelaar back for their team.”

Grobbelaar revealed that Amakhosi showed interest in him before the Soweto giants appointed their current coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

“I’ve been in touch with Kaizer Motaung at Kaizer Chiefs," the Uefa -winning goalkeeper said before indicating that there are PSL clubs interested in his services.

"But I couldn’t get that one because Bobby [Motaung] was the one who was picking the coaches. So, there’s a lot of teams that have been in touch."

The former Zimbabwe international recently claimed that some people are not comfortable with his return to the PSL since his dismissal at SuperSport.

Grobbelaar alleged that he was framed by some people including his then-assistant coach Pitso Mosimane, who is now in charge of .

The Durban-born legend also opened up signing a pre-contract with Sundowns where he was set to take over as the new head coach.

“This is something that South Africans don’t know. I was asked to take over Sundowns with the Tsichlas family and I signed a pre-contract agreement [in 2000],” he said.

Grobbelaar explained that the then-Sundowns club owners, the Tsichlas family, changed their mind and opted to give Dutch tactician Clemens Westerhof the job.

“And so, it was breaking the agreement that I had with them. I took them to court. And I got paid three years of a three-year contract without coaching the team once,” he concluded.

Grobbelaar worked for Canadian club Ottawa Fury FC as the goalkeeper coach between 2014 and 2018.