Greveraars: Ghana bring in Dutch assistant coach to boost Afcon title quest

The 45-year-old joins the Black Stars technical team on the request of head coach CK Akonnor

Dutch coach Patrick Greveraars has been appointed Ghana’s new assistant coach, the Football Association has announced.

According to a publication on the GFA’s official website, the 45-year-old has been brought on board to the Black Stars' technical team on the request of head coach CK Akonnor.

His appointment takes Akonnor’s assistants to two, with David Duncam already in.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has agreed to the request of CK Akonnor for the appointment of a second assistant coach to further strengthen the technical team of the Black Stars,” says the football governing body.

“The new coach, Patrick Greveraars is a Uefa A-License holder with over 25 years of worldwide top football experience.

“The 45-year-old previously worked with PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto, Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Anorthosis Famagusta and Al Shabab Dubai.

“Patrick Greveraars is one of two coaches who were recommended by CK Akonnor in his quest to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Ghana are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and win the delayed 2020 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next year.

As part of preparations, the Black Stars, currently in camp, are set to take on Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire in friendly matches next month.

“He [Graveraars] is expected to bring his experience, worldwide contacts and football methodology on board if he signs the deal,” the GFA statement added.

“Greveraars is currently in Ghana to assist the team with the upcoming international friendly matches and also to finalize talks ahead of his appointment.

“He will team up with coach CK Akonnor and David Duncan in Cape Coast to prepare for the friendly matches.

“The Black Stars are currently camping in Cape Coast to prepare for the two matches against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 and Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.”

After the June set of friendlies, Ghana return to action in September when they take on Ethiopia and South Africa in their first two games of the World Cup qualifiers.