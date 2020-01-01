Greenwood a ‘superstar in the making’ – Ferdinand hails Man Utd teenager and urges Sancho move

The Old Trafford legend has spoken highly of the two young talents, who have made such an impression in front of goal in recent months

legend Rio Ferdinand has hailed striker Mason Greenwood as “a future superstar”, while he has suggested that the Red Devils should continue their pursuit of winger Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished the 2019-20 campaign in fine form and impressed particularly offensively.

The 18-year-old Greenwood was a major part of that as he finished his first full season with the senior side with 10 league goals in 31 outings, and it was enough to persuade Ferdinand of his talent.

“He’s here to stay. He’s here for the long term,” he told Radio 5 Live. “He’s a superstar in the making.

“I don’t want to add too much pressure to him, but the kid is a natural-born goalscorer and plays the game the way if you were writing a textbook. He plays it the right way. He excites me massively.”

Meanwhile, the former defender talked up the prospect of United signing Sancho, a player they have been heavily linked with for much of the summer.

The deal seemed to be dead after the Old Trafford side failed to meet a deadline set by Dortmund, yet their hopes have been rekindled in recent days and Ferdinand has argued that the young winger could bring a great deal to his former side.

“I think you have to look at it and think to yourself, Jadon Sancho is someone who adds a lot of goals, a lot of assists, creativity, he draws players out of position,” he said.

“You need two or three players to come and deal with him, which now allows other people like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial more space. What that means in terms of goals and opportunities – who knows?”

Sancho enjoyed a stellar season with Dortmund, scoring 17 goals and creating 17 more in 32 outings, and the 20-year-old has been handed a €120 million (£108m/$142m) asking price by the German outfit.

Meanwhile, United face in a friendly over the weekend, with their start to the 2020-21 Premier League season delayed by a week after their run to the semi-finals of the last month.